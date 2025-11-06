Bengaluru man posts wife’s private photos after she seeks divorce, tags her friends; arrested: Report

The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old employee of a private real estate firm for allegedly sharing his wife’s private photos online and tagging her friends, in what investigators described as an act of revenge after she sought a divorce. According to police, the couple met while working at a mall in Yelahanka and got married in 2024.

The accused, identified as Govindraju C, a resident of Amruthanagar, works as a fire and safety supervisor. His 23-year-old wife lodged a complaint accusing him of circulating her intimate photographs among his friends, Deccan Herald reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man spends ₹23,000 on car service, one pothole ruins it again: 'I’d rather pay to fix roads')

According to police, the couple met while working at a mall in Yelahanka and got married in 2024. However, their relationship soon soured after Govindraju allegedly began using his wife’s earnings to fund his online betting habits, leading to frequent quarrels, the DH report further added.

After repeated harassment, the woman left Bengaluru and moved to her parents’ home in Andhra Pradesh. But even after her departure, Govindraju allegedly continued to threaten her over phone calls, saying he would upload her private photos and videos on social media.

Fearing public humiliation, she returned to Bengaluru and began staying in a paying guest accommodation, where the accused reportedly continued to harass her and even threatened to kill her before taking his own life, a senior police officer said.

Unable to bear the continued abuse, the woman demanded a divorce, which allegedly prompted Govindraju to share her private photos on the Threads app, tagging a group of her friends. Alerted by them, the victim approached the police.

The Amruthahalli police registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (acts endangering the reputation and privacy of a woman). The accused was later released on station bail.

(Also Read: ‘They really destroyed MG Road’: Viral post exposes Bengaluru’s patchwork mess)