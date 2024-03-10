 Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka BJP to protest against Cong govt on March 11 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka BJP to protest against Congress govt on March 11

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 09:30 AM IST

BWSSB Chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said that the water shortage is due to drought and it is not a man-made disaster

Karnataka BJP will protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Monday (March 11) against the ruling Congress government as a severe water crisis hit the state capital. R Ashoka, the leader of the opposition, alleged that many MNCs now want to move out of Bengaluru due to the state government's inefficiency in handling water woes.

Speaking to reporters, R Ashoka said, “This government never focused on real issues and only tried to divert important issues. Many apartments in the city do not have enough drinking water for the residents. The MNCs are planning to move to other places if the situation remains. We will be conducting a protest at Freedom Park on March 11 and announce our demands. If they are not met, we will announce the future course of action.”

Ashoka also said that the state government failed to foresee such a situation. “The government announced that the state is drought-hit only after three months of severe drought. They purposefully did it so that they could avoid paying compensation. What is the use of guarantee schemes when no drinking water is available?” he asked further.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar conducted a special meeting with the BBMP and BWSSB officials earlier and said there must be a proper plan to combat the water scarcity in Bengaluru. As summer is approaching, he also directed both bodies to prepare well in case the crisis worsens further.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said that the water shortage is due to drought and that it is not a man-made disaster. He said, “Due to less rainfall and drought-like conditions, there is a shortage in Karnataka and Bengaluru. This is a natural calamity and not man-made. It has nothing to do with Bengaluru's brand image or BWSSB.”

