Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts warm day and pleasant night for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Bengaluru on November 10. According to the weekly forecast, the maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at around 17 degrees. The maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at around 17 degrees.

The weather department has not issued any warnings for Karnataka’s capital city until November 15.

Bengaluru weekly weather forecast

According to the Met department, temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 28–30 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees from 10 to 14 November.

Humidity levels will range between 60 per cent and 75 per cent for most of the week, adding a light, early-morning haze across the city’s skyline.

Partly cloudy days

From 10 November onwards, the mist will make way for partly cloudy conditions.

These mild clouds will offer some respite from direct sunlight but won’t bring any rain, keeping the city’s weather dry and comfortable. With no weather warnings issued, residents can expect a calm week.

By 12 November, the mercury is likely to touch 30 degrees, a gentle reminder that winter hasn’t quite set in yet. The IMD’s extended outlook for 13 and 14 November continues the same trend — partly cloudy skies, no rainfall, and stable temperatures.