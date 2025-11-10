Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts warm day and pleasant night for today

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 09:21 am IST

Bengaluru Weather: The Met department has not issued any warnings for Karnataka’s capital city until November 15.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Bengaluru on November 10. According to the weekly forecast, the maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at around 17 degrees.

The maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at around 17 degrees.(AI generated( Google Gemini))
The maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at around 17 degrees.(AI generated( Google Gemini))

The weather department has not issued any warnings for Karnataka’s capital city until November 15.

Also read| Bengaluru’s unique ‘Superman’ auto: Sanitary pads, Wi-Fi, books, TV, and more free services

Bengaluru weekly weather forecast

According to the Met department, temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 28–30 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees from 10 to 14 November.

Humidity levels will range between 60 per cent and 75 per cent for most of the week, adding a light, early-morning haze across the city’s skyline.

Partly cloudy days

From 10 November onwards, the mist will make way for partly cloudy conditions.

Also read| Bengaluru passenger shares pic of nearly vacant seats on Delhi-bound flight

These mild clouds will offer some respite from direct sunlight but won’t bring any rain, keeping the city’s weather dry and comfortable. With no weather warnings issued, residents can expect a calm week.

By 12 November, the mercury is likely to touch 30 degrees, a gentle reminder that winter hasn’t quite set in yet. The IMD’s extended outlook for 13 and 14 November continues the same trend — partly cloudy skies, no rainfall, and stable temperatures.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts warm day and pleasant night for today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On