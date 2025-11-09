‘AQI is so bad’: Bengaluru passenger shares pic of nearly vacant seats on Delhi-bound flight

A woman took to microblogging platform X to share an image of a nearly vacant Delhi–Bengaluru flight with only 10 passengers on board. Shocked by the low number of travellers, she wrote, “I don’t remember the last time I saw a Bengaluru to Delhi flight having just 10 people on a weekend.” Delhiites woke up to another day of toxic air on Sunday, as pollution levels remained alarmingly high. (X)

The Delhi-bound passenger also commented on the worsening air quality in the national capital, adding that no one wants to travel to Delhi because of its deteriorating AQI levels.

"Aqi so bad that no one wants to fly to delhi. i don’t remember the last time i saw a bangalore to delhi flight having 10 people on a weekend. This is not a red eye flight it lands at 10AM," the post read.

Also read| Bengaluru man takes dig at Delhi’s pollution, says, ‘Potholes, yes—but I am happy I can breathe here’

Delhiites woke up to another day of toxic air on Sunday, as pollution levels remained alarmingly high. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System on early morning showed an AQI of 392, while multiple areas crossed the 400 mark, ranking the capital among the worst polluted cities nationwide.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 361 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the ‘red zone’.

Also read| Bengaluru molestation horror: Rapido driver arrested for harassing woman passenger

Social media reactions

"Literally most of the central government lives in Delhi. What’s stopping them from building a task force to fix this crisis systematically," a frustrated user wrote.

"don't send the aircraft back: we don't want the dilli smog garnished with yamuna's froth nor guptajis broth," a second user mentioned.

"Thats wild, usually flights to delhi are packed like sardines but everyone said nope not dealing with that air,'' a third user commented.