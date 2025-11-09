Bengaluru man takes dig at Delhi’s pollution, says, ‘Potholes, yes—but I am happy I can breathe here’

Bengaluru may have its share of urban challenges, but a recent post on X has reminded residents why they continue to love the city despite its flaws. An X user highlighted the everyday problems—poor footpaths, potholes, and flooding during the monsoon,but ended the post on a surprisingly positive note. “But you know what? I’m happy I’m here. I’m happy I can breathe,” he wrote, striking a chord with many residents. The post documents infrastructure issues in Bengaluru.(X)

The post documents infrastructure issues in Bengaluru. Footpaths in many areas are uneven or blocked, making walking a daily challenge. Potholes and damaged roads pose safety risks, especially during the monsoon, when waterlogging becomes a common sight.

Yet, the city’s greenery and relatively calmer air quality provide a respite that many residents and visitors appreciate.

Compared to Delhi, the contrast becomes clearer. The national capital struggles with overcrowding, higher pollution levels, and more frequent traffic snarls. While Delhi offers its own advantages, such as historic landmarks, metro connectivity, and a bustling economy, air quality remains a persistent concern. Unlike Bengaluru, where mornings often begin with a breath of fresh air amid tree-lined streets, Delhiites frequently contend with smog, dust, and poor ventilation, particularly in winter.

For the X user, these small joys in Bengaluru outweigh the inconveniences. “I’m happy I can breathe,” he wrote, encapsulating the sentiment of many who prefer Bengaluru’s slightly slower, greener, and more breathable environment over the hectic, smog-prone streets of Delhi.

Social media reactions

“ Yes 4 cigarettes a day is definitely better than 50+ but I’d still not say I’m happy here. Cancerous air is bad,’’ a user said.

“ Delhi’s pollution isn’t bad but if you think anyone likes breathing in construction dust the moment they pass Silk Board, or travelling through hallis, go touch some grass, oh sorry you don’t have enough of that in Bangalore,’’ a second user wrote.

‘’ Perhaps but areas like Varthur, Gunjur, Sarjapur, Panathur... The roads are so filthy and dusty... Can't just step out for a nice stroll. Even riding with a helmet on, was burning my eyes due to the amount of dust. Roads are never swept, cleaned or maintained,’’ a third user commented.

“ Bangalore used to be a hill station in the past, and people used to come here to enjoy vacations. If dust from construction work is somehow controlled, AQI can be brought down below 20,” another user mentioned.