Rapido driver accused of molesting woman in Bengaluru, FIR filed: What we know so far

Two days after a woman in Bengaluru accused a Rapido bike driver of sexually harassing her during a ride in central Bengaluru, a first information report (FIR) has been registered by the police. According to the woman, a bystander intervened after noticing her distress and confronted the driver.(Instagram)

According to an NDTV report, the FIR was registered by the Wilson Garden Police Station, which has initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on November 6 when the woman had booked a ride to return to her accommodation from Church Street.

“…the captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” the woman wrote in a post on social media.

“When he did it again, I told him, “Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,” but he didn’t stop,” she added.

The woman said that she was in tears by the time she reached her destination. According to her, a bystander intervened after noticing her distress and confronted the driver.

She said that while the driver initially apologised, but later gestured threateningly towards her before leaving.

“I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this — not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. This is not the first time something similar has happened to me. But today I just couldn't stay silent because of how unsafe I felt,” she wrote.

‘I have been proven right,’ complainant says



On Saturday, the woman posted an update on her social media, saying that the Bengaluru Police and teams of Rapido have been helping her. She also thanked those who had provided support through social media.

“I have been finally proven right because they checked the footage. Again thank you all for your support and for making me feel heard,” she wrote.

Earlier, Rapido had expressed concern over the driver’s conduct in a public statement.

“We are concerned to learn about the captain’s inappropriate conduct during your recent ride. Your safety and comfort remain our top priorities. Kindly allow us some time to investigate the matter in detail,” the company had posted.