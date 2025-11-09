Search
Bengaluru’s unique ‘Superman’ auto: Sanitary pads, Wi-Fi, books, TV, and more free services

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 04:46 pm IST

Among the many stickers inside his vehicle, one stands out, mentioning free rides for pregnant women and dialysis patients within 10 km.

In Bengaluru, an autorickshaw is offering more than just rides. Manivel C.’s three-wheeler is equipped with sanitary napkins, a fan, Wi-Fi, water bottles, a small TV, CCTV cameras, and even books to help passengers learn Kannada in five languages-English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Three-wheeler is equipped with sanitary napkins, a fan, Wi-Fi, water bottles etc. (Representational image-AI generated(Google Gemini)
The initiative began in 2017 when Manivel’s wife was pregnant. Without a two-wheeler, hospital visits were often difficult, as per a report by The Hindu.

Two years later, after buying his own autorickshaw, Manivel decided to offer free rides to pregnant women. The gesture was later extended to dialysis patients after a close friend, also an auto driver, struggled with the high costs of regular hospital visits, the report further added.

Manivel spends around Rs4,000 to 5,000 each month to maintain his auto and keep supplies stocked, including water, batteries, sanitary pads, and Wi-Fi.

Passengers often leave memorable impressions. During the recent IPL season, one rider watched a match on the small screen and refused to get down until it ended. The short trip from Vijayanagar to Sadashivanagar lasted three hours, and the passenger paid 3,000.

Manivel, who grew up in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, lost both parents at the age of four. After moving to Bengaluru and learning Kannada by interacting with locals, he earned the nickname ‘Superman’ because of the frequent praise he received.

Inspired by a similar initiative in Hyderabad, Manivel is now launching an app called Super Auto. Drivers can register their vehicles if they provide the same facilities as his.

