US entrepreneur in Bengaluru shares video of public predictions on Ejipura Flyover: ‘My grandson will see it'

Bengaluru’s Ejipura Flyover continues to spark curiosity and humour as a viral video on X shows residents predicting its completion timeline. The video, posted by a Bengaluru-based American entrepreneur, Tony Klor captures public reactions, blending frustration, wit and patience in equal measure. Bengaluru-based American entrepreneur shares video of public predictions on Ejipura Flyover.(X@TonyCatoff)

In the video, residents offered widely varying timelines for the project. One passerby said, “A year or two, hopefully they'll… Around ten years, flyover will be still building. Next, I think, one or two years. More than twenty years.” Another predicted, “Ten days, open either flyover or… No. Ten years. 2080, I think it'll get finished.”

The video also featured humorous takes comparing the flyover to future events. When asked if the Ejipura flyover would be completed before grandchildren earned engineering degrees, one resident replied, “My grandson is going to see that flyover there. Engineering kids. They will better get the engineering degree. I'm graduated, engineering. No, no, no, but… Not sure if I'm gonna have grandkids.” On whether Elon Musk might walk on Mars before the flyover is finished, another quipped, “Elon probably walking on… Maybe Mars first. I can walk on Mars first. I think none of it.”

Several respondents commented on the role of the BBMP in the delay. “BBMP. Hey, BBMP. BBMP, absolutely,” said one, while another noted, “Some government plan or budget issues, maybe. Misuse of the funds. It's already completed as a national heritage. It's in ruins. Have patience. If you can wait for this, you can wait for anything.”

One resident joked about the flyover’s impact on liquor sales, saying, “Old Monk is good drink. My favourite drink, Old Monk. Not flavour. No business. The flavour has been here for a long time. The parking problem, the traffic problem.”

Eight years into construction, the Ejipura Flyover remains unfinished, yet the residents’ mix of humour, resignation, and commentary in the video has struck a chord online.