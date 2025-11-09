Bengaluru weather to remain ‘perfect’ ahead with misty mornings and sunny days. Check IMD’s forecast

Bengaluru is set for a pleasant spell this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting misty mornings and partly cloudy skies through mid-November. The weather will offer a blend of cool dawns and comfortably warm afternoons. From 10 November onwards, the mist will make way for partly cloudy conditions. (AI generated image-Google Gemini)

Weekly weather forecast

According to the weather department, temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 28–30 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees from 8 to 14 November.

Humidity levels will range between 60 per cent and 75 per cent for most of the week, adding a light, early-morning haze across the city’s skyline. The mist is forecast to be more prominent during the first two days — 8 and 9 November — when visibility may dip briefly during the morning hours before giving way to bright sunshine later in the day.

Partly cloudy days

From 10 November onwards, the mist will make way for partly cloudy conditions.

These mild clouds will offer some respite from direct sunlight but won’t bring any rain, keeping the city’s weather dry and comfortable. With no weather warnings issued, residents can expect a calm week.

By 12 November, the mercury is likely to touch 30 degrees, a gentle reminder that winter hasn’t quite set in yet. The IMD’s extended outlook for 13 and 14 November continues the same trend — partly cloudy skies, no rainfall, and stable temperatures.