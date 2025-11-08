Bengaluru passenger shares ordeal of how bus conductor scammed him using ‘failed UPI’ trick

A Bengaluru commuter took to Reddit to share an incident involving a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) conductor who reportedly scammed him by taking double payment for a single bus fare. The post, which has since gained traction online, warns passengers to stay alert while making UPI payments on buses. According to the Reddit user, the issue began when his UPI payment failed during a bus ride.(MINT)

According to the Reddit user, the issue began when his UPI payment failed during a bus ride. “The conductor asked me pay the fare through cash since the UPI payment failed. But the transaction was successful on my end for which he said the refund takes about 24 hrs,” the user wrote. He added that the explanation made him suspicious since “it isn’t the case usually and get refunded instantly.”

The commuter said he confronted the conductor, writing, “I can tell from how he talked and looked that he was a slime but couldn’t prove it.”

After getting off the bus, the user said he realised he had been duped. “I noticed there is transaction id mentioned on the slip by which I confirmed I got scammed because how come transaction id is mentioned on the slip if payment did not went through,” he explained.

He alleged that “at the end conductor kept the cash I paid and generated the slip from my UPI payment made earlier.”

The Reddit post concluded with a warning for fellow commuters: “Always check your slip, if the transaction id is mentioned in there that means the payment went through and don’t let them ask for cash payment.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.