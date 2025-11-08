‘I will rape her’: Woman in Bengaluru claims auto driver shouted, threatened her for wearing short skirt

A woman in Bengaluru took to Reddit to share a disturbing encounter she and her boyfriend faced in Indiranagar. The post, which has since gained significant attention, warned other women about a threatening auto driver in the area. The post, which has since gained significant attention, warned other women about a threatening auto driver in the area.(PTI)

According to the post, the incident occurred around 3 pm when an auto driver began yelling at the couple. “We couldn’t really make out what he was saying and dismissed it and walked away,” she wrote. However, the man soon came closer and began shouting again, questioning her choice of clothing.

“He then came up ahead and started screaming asking why I was wearing such a short skirt ‘with my privates hanging out,’” the woman stated. Shocked and unable to respond, she froze as the driver turned his comments toward her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend responded calmly, saying, “She’ll wear what she wants to wear. What’s it to you?” The situation escalated when the driver made a horrifying threat. “If she wears things like this, people will rape her. I will rape her,” he said.

Trying to defuse the situation, the woman’s boyfriend replied, “What? With your tiny dick?” and made a hand gesture, which appeared to humiliate the man. The driver then “swore at us and immediately drove away,” she added.

The woman said she did not record the incident or note the full number plate. However, she described the man as old, with balding white hair, and said he otherwise looked harmless. She added she had felt unfazed at the time because she was with her boyfriend, but later feared what the same man might do to women who are alone or travelling as passengers.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.