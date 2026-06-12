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Bengaluru woman advocate, live-in partner held for her daughter's murder, ‘dissatisfaction’ with complexion under probe

Cops are probing if Priyanka's alleged dissatisfaction with her daughter's complexion may have been a factor in the murder motive.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A woman advocate and her live-partner were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering her five-year-old daughter. The girl was found dead on March 25, and the duo was arrested days after a case was filed against him based on the father's complaint. The 39-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, is an advocate and was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur, days after she fled Bengaluru.

The 39-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, is an advocate and was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur.(PTI)

While the exact motive behind the alleged murder is still unknown, cops are also probing if Priyanka's alleged dissatisfaction with her daughter's complexion may have been a factor, reported news agency PTI.

Priyanka's live-in partner was identified as Mohan G and is said to be the prime accused in the case. He allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside the car. Priyanka is now in custody and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

How woman tried to evade cops

The five-year-old girl, Vennela, was found dead on March 25. According to the girl's father, Priyanka gave conflicting accounts of how she died, which led him to believe she had a hand in it.

 
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