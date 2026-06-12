Bengaluru woman advocate, live-in partner held for her daughter's murder, ‘dissatisfaction’ with complexion under probe

A woman advocate and her live-partner were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering her five-year-old daughter. The girl was found dead on March 25, and the duo was arrested days after a case was filed against him based on the father's complaint. The 39-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, is an advocate and was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur, days after she fled Bengaluru.

The 39-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, is an advocate and was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the exact motive behind the alleged murder is still unknown, cops are also probing if Priyanka's alleged dissatisfaction with her daughter's complexion may have been a factor, reported news agency PTI.

Priyanka's live-in partner was identified as Mohan G and is said to be the prime accused in the case. He allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside the car. Priyanka is now in custody and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

How woman tried to evade cops

The five-year-old girl, Vennela, was found dead on March 25. According to the girl's father, Priyanka gave conflicting accounts of how she died, which led him to believe she had a hand in it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, Priyanka initially said their daughter had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 and was found dead the following morning. Later, however, she claimed that the girl had been left asleep in an air-conditioned car while she and Mohan celebrated her birthday at a café in Kolar, and that the child was found dead the next day after being taken home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, Priyanka initially said their daughter had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 and was found dead the following morning. Later, however, she claimed that the girl had been left asleep in an air-conditioned car while she and Mohan celebrated her birthday at a café in Kolar, and that the child was found dead the next day after being taken home. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A case was registered on June 4, after which Priyanka fled Bengaluru. She initially travelled to Mysuru before shifting to Sakleshpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered on June 4, after which Priyanka fled Bengaluru. She initially travelled to Mysuru before shifting to Sakleshpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON