Bengaluru’s viral 'waterfall' near Manyata Tech Park after heavy rain now on Google Maps: ‘Great sightseeing’

It is never a dull day for Bengaluru's internet space, as an anonymous person created a Google tourist attraction in the city titled ‘Manyata waterfalls.’ A video recently went viral on social media during the recent massive rain in the city, which resulted in waterlogging at Manyata Tech Park. The video, which has a waterfall-like scenery, was speculated to be from Manyata Tech Park initially. Bengaluru received heavy rain on Tuesday, flooding several parts of the city. (Screengrab)

In Google Maps, Manyata waterfalls is categorized as a tourist attraction, and users even wrote reviews for it. One user reviewed it and said, “Lovely waterfall, great sightseeing from the hustling and bustling of Bangalore.”

Manayata waterfalls is the new tourist destination in Bengaluru's maps.

Meanwhile, Embassy REIT, which operates Manyata Techpark, clarified that the viral waterfall video is not from the premises of Techpark. The real estate giant issued a clarification last week and said, “Some videos/posts being circulated on social media are not from Embassy REIT or Embassy Manyata properties.”

The video is said to be from an adjacent property to the 300-acre tech park that made headlines recently.

This is not the first time

However, this is not the first time Bengaluru has faced such internet sarcasm. Last year, the Ejipura flyover became a viral sensation after it was marked as a must-visit monument in Google locations, taking a sarcastic dig at the government's blind eye to the unfinished project.

The unfinished flyover was titled as Bengaluru’s Stonehenge which looked like a popular UK tourist destination, ‘Stonehenge.’ Even it had reviews and one of them read, “These monuments are an epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.” It was later deleted.

The potholes in Bengaluru also made it to Google locations earlier, with funny reviews like, “Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience. It did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums.”