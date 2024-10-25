Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru’s viral 'waterfall' near Manyata Tech Park after heavy rain now on Google Maps: ‘Great sightseeing’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Meanwhile, Embassy REIT, which operates Manyata Techpark, clarified that the viral waterfall video is not from the premises of Techpark.

It is never a dull day for Bengaluru's internet space, as an anonymous person created a Google tourist attraction in the city titled ‘Manyata waterfalls.’ A video recently went viral on social media during the recent massive rain in the city, which resulted in waterlogging at Manyata Tech Park. The video, which has a waterfall-like scenery, was speculated to be from Manyata Tech Park initially.

Bengaluru received heavy rain on Tuesday, flooding several parts of the city. (Screengrab)
Bengaluru received heavy rain on Tuesday, flooding several parts of the city. (Screengrab)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

In Google Maps, Manyata waterfalls is categorized as a tourist attraction, and users even wrote reviews for it. One user reviewed it and said, “Lovely waterfall, great sightseeing from the hustling and bustling of Bangalore.”

 

Manayata waterfalls is the new tourist destination in Bengaluru's maps.
Manayata waterfalls is the new tourist destination in Bengaluru's maps.

Meanwhile, Embassy REIT, which operates Manyata Techpark, clarified that the viral waterfall video is not from the premises of Techpark. The real estate giant issued a clarification last week and said, “Some videos/posts being circulated on social media are not from Embassy REIT or Embassy Manyata properties.”

The video is said to be from an adjacent property to the 300-acre tech park that made headlines recently.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

This is not the first time

However, this is not the first time Bengaluru has faced such internet sarcasm. Last year, the Ejipura flyover became a viral sensation after it was marked as a must-visit monument in Google locations, taking a sarcastic dig at the government's blind eye to the unfinished project.

The unfinished flyover was titled as Bengaluru’s Stonehenge which looked like a popular UK tourist destination, ‘Stonehenge.’ Even it had reviews and one of them read, “These monuments are an epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.” It was later deleted.

The potholes in Bengaluru also made it to Google locations earlier, with funny reviews like, “Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience. It did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //