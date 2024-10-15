Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

The massive Bengaluru showers on Tuesday are making the life of techies hard as one of India’s biggest office spaces, Manyata Tech Park, got entirely flooded with rainwater. The roads inside this 300-acre massive tech village are submerged in water as heavy showers lashed the city from the early hours Tuesday. An X handle called North Bangalore Post shared the visual inside Manyata Tech Park.

An X handle called North Bangalore Post shared the visual inside Manyata and wrote, “The roads in Manyata tech park on the ORR Bengaluru are under water. With rains continuing without a break from 3 AM, expect more flooding in and around this area.”

Watch the video from Manyata Tech Park:

As the Hebbal flyover is already facing a traffic gridlock, the congestion is likely to get worse during the evening peak hours. The weather bloggers suggested techies leave the office early to reach home without getting stuck mid-way as rain is likely to continue. A weather blogger called Bengaluru Weatherman wrote, “For the info of office goers on ORR Bengaluru With more rain in store for the coming 2-3 hours, it's better to leave the office whenever you get a chance.”

Another user, Mallikarjun, also shared some visuals from Manyata and wrote, “Lakes and waterfalls everywhere inside Manyata Tech Park.”

Meanwhile, techies expressed frustration over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, especially when it rains. A user wrote, “Please be cautious while passing the water-logged areas. Better Be late than be exposed to safety issues. Stay safe.”

Another user shared an image from the office and wrote, “Manyata is blocked.”

According to the Indian Meteorological Département, Bengaluru is likely to witness a rainy week ahead, and the gloomy sky with massive rains is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days. The 7-day forecast of IMD predicted moderate to heavy rains for Bengaluru between October 14 and 17. Along with Bengaluru, areas in Bengaluru Rural, Chikballapura and Kolar districts are likely to receive heavy rains this week.

Bengaluru weather is top trend on Google

Bengaluru's weather became a top trend on Google Trends as people searched for updates on the torrential rain and traffic updates. The keyword "Bangalore weather" had over 50,000 searches on Google, as per data from Google Trends. The interest peaked at 9:54 am, during the morning rush hour, when commuters were stranded in nightmarish traffic due to the downpour.