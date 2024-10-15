Bengaluru rain: Massive morning showers lead to traffic snarls across city, Hebbal flyover faces grid lock

The traffic snarls continue in Bengaluru on a Tuesday after a massive rain lashed across the city. The roads are waterlogged, leading vehicles to pile up without moving for hours. The social media is filled with appeals to traffic police to step up and clear the traffic. Many commuters who were travelling for work got stuck in the rain.

The Hebbal flyover faced a massive jam this morning and commuters waited for hours in the traffic. The visuals on social media show that jams remained for long time and vehicles failed to move for hours. Many commuters who were travelling for work got stuck in the rain.

A user wrote, “Whether you're on the Airport Expressway or the lanes under it up to Jakkur, once you near Hebbal Flyover, brace yourself for a 30-40 minute delay just to get across. WFH folks, or plan to spend most of your day in traffic.”

Many users advised airport commuters to use alternative roads. “Alternate roads from Airport. via Hennur/Bagalur, via Budigere. Only buildings coming up Left, Right & Centre which will choke existing roads even further. Road Infrastructure development,” a user advised.

Meanwhile, east Bengaluru is also flooded after heavy rain this morning. The Sarjapur road where thousands of techies live and work is entirely waterlogged making it different for commuters.

An X handle called Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru shared a video from Mahadevapura and wrote, “We don’t need rain to prove how bad this road is. It has been in terrible condition for the past 6-8 years! Gattahalli-Doddakannelli Road, bordering Anekal and Mahadevapura.”

As rain is likley to continue for next few days, many techies are advised to opt for work from home in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police are jointly working to clear the water congestion on important bottlenecks of the city.