Flying taxis could soon take off in Bengaluru, offering faster commutes to the airport: Report

Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams may soon be a thing of the past—at least for those heading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A new collaboration between Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Sarla Aviation aims to introduce electric flying taxis to the city, the Moneycontrol reported. This step could drastically reduce travel times between the airport and key locations within Bengaluru, such as Electronics City. The partnership focuses on developing advanced air mobility solutions using seven-seater eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

The partnership focuses on developing advanced air mobility solutions using seven-seater eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. These flying taxis promise not only to be faster and quieter than traditional helicopters but also more eco-friendly, the report stated. The goal is to cut travel times while reducing carbon emissions, marking a significant shift in how people move through cities like Bengaluru, which struggles with severe congestion.

A journey from the central district of Indiranagar to the airport, which can take up to 1.5 hours, could be reduced to just 5 minutes with these air taxis. Sarla Aviation CEO Adrian Schmidt spoke to the publication and described this initiative as a game-changer for the city, paving the way for affordable air travel similar to ride-sharing apps like Uber.

Though exciting, the project is still in its early stages. A prototype is yet to be built, and regulatory approvals could take years. BIAL insiders suggest that it may be at least two to three years before the service launches, the publication added.

However, the potential is undeniable. With companies like Sarla Aviation leading the charge, Bengaluru might soon join the ranks of cities exploring futuristic air mobility solutions to alleviate traffic woes.