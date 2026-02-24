Bengaluru, Calling for stronger global collaboration in emerging technologies, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday urged BRICS nations to work together to accelerate the development and application of quantum technologies. Bilateral cooperation essential for advancing quantum technology: Karnataka Minister

Speaking at a high-level bilateral meeting at Vidhana Soudha with a Brazilian delegation led by Esther Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Brazil, Boseraju proposed convening a BRICS Quantum Summit to institutionalise cooperation among member countries.

The Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology said other international groupings, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations , are already organising dedicated quantum summits.

"As BRICS nations, we must collaborate to harness quantum technology in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceutical research, water resource management, climate forecasting, and flood mitigation. A BRICS Quantum Summit could serve as a strategic platform to jointly address shared developmental challenges," he said in a statement.

The BRICS includes 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Highlighting Karnataka's achievements, Boseraju said the state is home to India's "first indigenously built" commercial quantum computer.

He outlined the government's roadmap, including a proposed USD 100 million Quantum Innovation Fund and the development of a dedicated Quantum City in Bengaluru.

"Our goal is to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035 and generate two lakh jobs in the sector," he said, adding that quantum technologies are being explored for applications in agriculture, flood management, and healthcare.

Officials said discussions also covered Digital Public Infrastructure , Artificial Intelligence , and space technologies.

The minister highlighted the implementation of a Digital Water Stack under the Minor Irrigation Department, integrating satellite surveillance and AI to monitor water bodies, prevent encroachments, assess water quality, and track groundwater levels.

The Brazilian delegation included senior technology leaders such as Rodrigo Assumpção, President of Dataprev, and representatives from the Brazilian AI Observatory.

Earlier, Boseraju also held a bilateral meeting with a delegation led by Omar Alfredo Peñalosa Escalera, Vice Minister for Science and Technology of Bolivia, to explore cooperation in leveraging AI and quantum computing to enhance education, healthcare, and overall quality of life.

