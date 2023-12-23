‘BJP’s apathy, blatant disregard’: DK Shivakumar on Sakshi Malik retirement

Professional wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement announcement and Bajranj Punia's decision to return his Padma Shri award has prompted reactions from several quarters across the country, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who on Friday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged “apathy”. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The DCM, who is also the president of the Congress party's Karnataka unit, took to social media on Friday night, writing that Malik and Punia's decisions raised questions about the saffron party's “intent and commitment” towards wrestlers. He added that the BJP’s “apathy and blatant disregard” for the players was “distressing”, calling the party “insensitive” towards women's safety.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

READ | Women wrestlers’ voice ignored by government, says Sakshi Malik’s mother

“First, the moving announcement to quit wrestling by #SakshiMalik, who brought glory to the country with her Olympic medal, and now #BajrangPunia returning the Padma Shri award raise serious questions about the BJP's intent and commitment to the cause of female wrestlers. BJP’s apathy and blatant disregard for the plight of affected players are distressing, shedding light on the party's insensitivity towards women's safety,” He wrote on social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia's decisions came after the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Malik announced her decision to quit wrestling on Thursday at a press conference, while Punia said on Friday that he will leave his Padma Shri award along with a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

"We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," Malik had said.

READ | Someday, there will be justice: 'Dishonoured' Bajrang returns Padma award

“We were fighting for our daughters and sisters. I could not get justice for them. Due to this, I think I do not deserve this honour. I came here to return my award, However, I could not meet with PM because I didn't have an appointment. PM has a busy schedule. So I am putting my award on the letter written to PM. I will not take this medal to my home,” Punia also told reporters.

Both Malik and Punia have been active protestors against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has sexual harassment allegations against him.