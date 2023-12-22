close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Others / Women wrestlers’ voice ignored by government, says Sakshi Malik’s mother

Women wrestlers’ voice ignored by government, says Sakshi Malik’s mother

BySunil Rahar
Dec 22, 2023 11:17 PM IST

Sudesh Malik, Sakshi's mother, said the government had assured to bring transparency in wrestling but the promises remained unfulfilled

A day after grappler Sakshi Malik announced retirement from wrestling, her mother Sudesh Malik said that she was pained that the women wrestlers’ voice was not heard by the government and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Kumar Singh has been elected as WFI’s new president.

Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian also met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda in Rohtak earlier in the day.(PTI)
Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian also met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda in Rohtak earlier in the day.(PTI)

Talking to media persons, Sudesh said that the government had assured to bring transparency in wrestling but the promises remained unfulfilled.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The women wrestlers were demanding a woman WFI president but the election was won by Bhushan’s close aide, Sanjay Singh, and now Bhushan will indirectly run the federation. Sakshi’s decision to retire from wrestling reveals the condition of women players in India and how their voice is buried by the government,” she said.

“We can’t expect transparency from the new WFI chief. The girl’s morale has gone down and Sakshi wants to play one more Olympics and bring a medal for the nation,” she added. Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian also met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda in Rohtak earlier in the day.

Talking to media in Charkhi Dadri, former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Sakshi should introspect her decision of taking retirement. “Elections will come and go but decisions like retiring from the game are taken after a disappointment. We urge her to play and shine for the nation,” Hooda added.

Commenting on Sakshi’s retirement, former Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said, “An athlete should not quit the game under any condition and retiring is a personal call of the athlete.” Yogeshwar, a London Olympics bronze medallist, said that with the WFI election, the camps and national games will be conducted on time.

“Nearly one year was wasted as no camp was organised for wrestlers and the sport was being affected due to the agitation,” he said. Phogat khap head Balwant Nambardar said that khaps are in solidarity with women wrestlers’ and they will ask Sakshi to continue her game.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out