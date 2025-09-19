'Blackmailing won’t work’: DK Shivakumar on corporates hinting at quitting Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday pushed back against criticism from corporates over the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, asserting that the government would not be “threatened or blackmailed” by companies looking to relocate. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

The remarks come in the wake of logistics unicorn BlackBuck announcing its decision to move out of Bellandur, off the Outer Ring Road (ORR), after nine years.

The company had earlier said worsening road conditions, dust and long commutes had made it “very hard” to continue operations in the corridor, triggering wider discontent among the city’s startup and corporate community. Several industry leaders had also voiced concerns about the poor condition of the ORR–Mahadevapura stretch, calling it a “death trap” for commuters.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, struck a defiant tone. “I wish them all the good luck. If they are not satisfied with manpower, talent, or facilities, I cannot stop them,” he sais. “But no one can threaten the government. I am telling you this. I will not stop anyone from going, least bothered about it.”

The Deputy CM’s comments came amid growing debate over whether inadequate infrastructure could drive companies away from the city, long considered India’s technology capital.

Following Shivakumar’s remarks, BlackBuck clarified that it was not exiting Bengaluru but only relocating its office within the city to reduce employee commute times. “We’re only relocating within the city to a different location, which will facilitate an easy commute for our employees,” the company said in a statement, while reaffirming its commitment to expand operations in the state capital.

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, home to hundreds of IT firms and startups, has faced sustained criticism over chronic congestion, potholes, flooding and poor civic management. The state government has promised major upgrades, but corporate leaders say progress on the ground has been slow.

