Bengaluru ORR faces week-long traffic restrictions amid BlackBuck’s Bellandur exit. Check details

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), one of the city’s busiest stretches, will see new traffic changes starting Thursday, September 19, as authorities attempt to reduce congestion in the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station limits. The restrictions will be implemented on a trial basis for one week, ending on September 26.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Sahil Bagla, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic East Division, all types of vehicles will be temporarily restricted from moving from ORR to the Marathahalli–Kadubeesanahalli service road near Le Arabia, Biryani Zone, and Croma Junction.

As an alternative, vehicles coming from Mahadevapura (Karthik Nagar side) must compulsorily take the service road near Kalamandir, proceed to the Marathahalli Kanti Sweets underpass for a U-turn, then turn left near the Marathahalli bridge to continue on the service road toward Munnekolala, Kadubeesanahalli Junction, Panathur, and Kariyammana Agrahara.

Other vehicles heading towards Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur will have to remain on the main ORR stretch. The police have urged commuters to cooperate with the changes.

While traffic police are trying trial measures to ease congestion, frustrations among residents and businesses in the corridor are rising. Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder of logistics startup Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. (popularly known as BlackBuck), announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his company would move out of Bellandur after nine years.

“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last nine years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote.

He listed three main reasons: one-way commutes stretching up to 1.5 hours, roads riddled with potholes and dust with “lowest intent” to fix them, and no expectation of improvement in the next five years.

Built in the late 1990s to divert heavy vehicles and link highways, the ORR was never intended to handle the residential and office traffic it now faces. Over the years, the corridor has become the hub of Bengaluru’s IT industry, with offices stretching from Whitefield to Sarjapur, Marathahalli, and Bellandur, making it one of the most congested stretches in the city.

