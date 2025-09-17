Who is Rajesh Yabaji? BlackBuck CEO to move office out of Bengaluru’s ORR due to potholes, traffic

BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji has announced the company's relocation from Bengaluru's Bellandur office due to severe commuting challenges and poor road infrastructure. “ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote in a post on X. Rajesh Yabaji is the co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck.(LinkedIn/Rajesh Yabaji)

The CEO explained that the decision was not taken lightly but had become unavoidable due to the deteriorating quality of life for employees in the area. “Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years,” he said.

Founded in 2015, BlackBuck is one of India’s largest trucking platforms. The company’s headquarters in Bellandur has been a base for nearly a decade.

His announcement drew reactions from several famous personalities. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai called it a “big failure of governance in Bengaluru,” while Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “This is serious. Emergency measures needed to fix these issues."

Many social media also praised Yabaji for prioritising employee welfare, and some criticised local representatives for inaction.

Who is Rajesh Yabaji?

Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck, has been at the helm of the company for more than ten years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a dual degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Before BlackBuck, Yabaji worked at ITC Limited for nearly five years, where he handled supply chain management and category development. Yabaji’s early career also included multiple international internships, including at Schindler India, Rio Tinto Alcan in Germany, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the US.