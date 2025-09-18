Bengaluru sees heavy overnight rain, traffic snarls as IMD issues yellow alert

Bengaluru woke up to a rainy Thursday morning after heavy showers lashed the city on Wednesday and continued through midnight. The downpour, which brought relief from the recent heat, also triggered waterlogging and traffic disruptions across parts of the city. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru and several other districts of Karnataka over the next few days.

A yellow alert has been issued for the state capital and surrounding areas. The weather department said the showers are likely to bring down the city’s temperature by two to four degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to hover around 27°C and the minimum around 21°C. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at about 91 per cent.

Authorities have warned that the continuous rain could lead to waterlogging, tree falls, power outages, and traffic congestion in vulnerable areas. On Wednesday night, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued multiple advisories,

Lavelle Road in Ashoknagar was temporarily closed due to a tree fall, with commuters advised to take alternative routes.

Waterlogging at Hunasamaranahalli caused slow-moving traffic towards the Airport Road.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also issued an update on X (formerly Twitter), noting,

“Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over the Cauvery basin on 17th & 18th September and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains are likely over the remaining days of the forecasted period.”

With cloudy skies predicted throughout the day, IMD has urged residents to limit unnecessary travel and take safety precautions to avoid inconvenience during the rainy spell.