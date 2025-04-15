Bored Bengaluru man creates AI-generated woman’s profile on Bumble. Here is what happened next

In a bizarre yet revealing incident that unfolded in Bengaluru, artificial intelligence has once again stirred the internet—this time by infiltrating the world of online dating. A city-based techie, driven by boredom, created a fictional woman using an AI image generator, uploaded the image to a dating app, and was stunned by the overwhelming response it received. A Bengaluru man created an AI image of a girl and created Bumble profile using it.

Take a look at the post

The incident was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @infinoz, who described how they used OpenAI’s new GPT-4o image generation tool to craft ultra-realistic images of a woman. Impressed by how convincing the pictures were, the user decided to create a fake profile on Bumble using one of the AI-generated images.

“I got bored and decided to play with ChatGPT’s new image tool. Made some hyper-realistic images of a girl. Then came the evil idea—why not create a Bumble profile with it in Bengaluru?” the user posted.

What followed was nothing short of astonishing. Within just two hours, the AI-generated profile had racked up over 2,750 likes, numerous SuperSwipes, and received multiple long compliments from unsuspecting users. The user described their phone going into overdrive, buzzing every second with new notifications. Offers of ice creams, concert tickets, and affectionate messages poured in.

“It was like my phone had a seizure—tun tun tun every second,” the post read. “Men’s loneliness epidemic? It’s not just real, it’s an apocalypse.”

Bumble reportedly took around 12 hours to detect and remove the profile. But by then, the social experiment had already ignited discussions across platforms on the state of dating, tech ethics, and gender imbalance on dating apps.

Online reactions were swift and divided. One user commented, “This is not just about AI—it’s a stark reflection of the demand-supply gap in dating apps. It’s 80-20 out there.” Another said, “Remember, dating apps are designed to keep you hooked. The odds of finding genuine love there are far slimmer than in real life.”

A more sarcastic take read, “The only way to get this much attention these days—just fake your existence.”