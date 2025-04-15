Truckers across Karnataka go on indefinite strike over fuel prices and toll issues

Goods transportation across Karnataka came to a standstill from midnight on Monday, as thousands of trucks halted operations in protest against rising fuel costs and issues related to toll plazas. The strike, launched by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA), is indefinite and has raised concerns over potential disruptions to the state’s economy and supply chain. One of the primary triggers for the protest is the sharp increase in diesel prices, attributed to a steep rise in Karnataka’s Value Added Tax (VAT).

Also Read - Bengaluru home guard under probe for helping molestation accused evade arrest: Report

FOKSLOAA, a coalition representing 129 trucking associations with around six lakh members, including drivers, agents, and owners, said it was forced to call for a strike due to the state government’s failure to act on their long-pending grievances.

“Our repeated pleas have gone unanswered. The burden of soaring fuel prices and arbitrary toll practices is becoming unbearable,” said Somasundaram Balan, the federation’s honorary general secretary.

One of the primary triggers for the protest is the sharp increase in diesel prices, attributed to a steep rise in Karnataka’s Value Added Tax (VAT). The VAT hike has led to a ₹5 per litre increase over the past nine months, significantly inflating transporters' operational costs.

Truckers are also up in arms over what they call “harassment and extortion” at toll plazas. Despite the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), border checkposts in the state remain functional, causing further delays and confusion, the federation pointed out.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman alleges harassment by cab driver during late-night ride from airport

The strike also highlights other pressing concerns: proposed hikes in fitness renewal fees for older vehicles, which would disproportionately impact small and mid-sized operators; no-entry restrictions in parts of Bengaluru that affect delivery schedules; and alleged exploitation by NBFCs and microfinance firms, including aggressive vehicle repossessions and mental harassment of owners.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has extended its support to the agitation. “Initial reports suggest the strike is effective. No trucks from other states are entering Karnataka, nor are trucks from Karnataka moving out,” said Harish Sabharwal, president of AIMTC, in a statement to PTI.

With goods vehicles off the roads, stakeholders fear an imminent rise in the cost of essential commodities. Supply chains, already under pressure, are likely to be further strained if the deadlock continues.

(With PTI inputs)