Bengaluru woman alleges harassment by cab driver during late-night ride from airport

A Bengaluru woman has recounted a harrowing experience she allegedly faced during a late-night cab ride from Kempegowda International Airport, raising fresh concerns about passenger safety in app-based taxi services. A Bengaluru woman alleged that the driver suddenly began smoking inside the cab. When she objected, he ignored her discomfort. (X/@mister_whistler)

In a detailed post on social media platform X , Shravika Jain claimed that the driver of her cab behaved inappropriately and made her feel deeply unsafe throughout the journey home around 11 pm.

Here is what happened

"People said Bangalore is safe? Last night’s cab ride from the airport was one of the most frightening experiences I’ve ever had," she wrote.

According to her account, the driver began staring at her in a “creepy” manner soon after the ride began. When he asked whether she knew Kannada and received a response, he reportedly started playing a loud song on YouTube and began singing at the top of his voice while tapping his thighs. Jain said her request to lower the volume was met with another unsettling stare, and the volume was reduced only slightly.

She further alleged that the driver suddenly began smoking inside the cab. When she objected, he ignored her discomfort. "I was alone, it was late at night, and I had three male friends on call and tracking my location," she noted in her post.

The situation took another alarming turn when the driver reportedly stopped the car in the middle of the road, telling her he wanted to have tea. Jain said she pleaded with him to drop her home first, citing the late hour, but he exited the vehicle without responding and returned only after 10 minutes. Upon resuming the journey, he allegedly kept glancing back at her every few minutes.

"I was scared and just prayed I’d reach home safe,” she wrote. Fortunately, she made it home without further incident.

The post has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users calling for stronger safety measures.

“Drivers should be video-monitored, with footage available for review when users activate an alarm,” one user commented. “One should be relaxing and enjoying the cool night breeze after a long day of travel, not staying on high alert.”

Another user expressed frustration over the lack of accountability from cab aggregators. “None of these apps ever attempt to resolve complaints of harassment or safety. They don’t follow up with the customer — they just don’t care.”

Jain’s experience has once again spotlighted the urgent need for improved safety protocols, better customer grievance redressal mechanisms, and stricter background checks for commercial drivers, especially in cities that market themselves as tech-savvy and commuter-friendly.