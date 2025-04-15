PM Modi calls out Congress-led Karnataka government for price hikes across all sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of worsening the financial burden on the people through rising prices and increased taxation. Speaking at an election rally in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, Modi claimed that basic necessities have become unaffordable under the Congress regime in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.(PTI )

“In Karnataka, prices of essentials such as electricity, milk, bus fares, and even seeds have all gone up. On top of that, the state government has hiked taxes across sectors, adding to the common man’s woes,” Modi said, criticising the Congress administration for its handling of the economy.

At another rally held a day earlier, the Prime Minister also alleged that the Karnataka government was indulging in religious appeasement. He claimed that the Congress was allocating reservations in government tenders on the basis of religion, a move he said violated constitutional principles.

“Dr BR Ambedkar had clearly said that reservation cannot be given based on religion. The Constitution does not allow it. But in Karnataka, the Congress is trying to take away the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes by giving quotas based on religion,” Modi remarked.

Congress attacks back

Responding to Modi’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the Congress government's welfare initiatives and rejected the allegation that the state was discriminating among communities.

“We are also ensuring adequate reservation for SCs and STs. Our goal is to support those who are economically backward and bring them into the mainstream. The Congress has always stood for inclusive development and will continue to work for every section of society,” Shivakumar said.

He also hit back by recalling controversial remarks made in the past by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. “Why would we snatch opportunities from anyone? Everyone deserves a chance. But don’t forget that an MP from Bengaluru had once said certain communities are only fit for fixing punctures,” Shivakumar added, in an apparent dig at the BJP.