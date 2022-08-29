Chitradurga Murugha mutt seer detained in POCSO case; Bommai refuses to comment
The pontiff was taken into custody near Bankapur in Haveri district on the national highway when he was reportedly travelling to Maharashtra
The Chitradurga Police on Monday detained Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru after two girls accused him of sexual assault. An FIR was lodged against the seer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).
The pontiff was taken into custody near Bankapur in Haveri district on the national highway when he was reportedly travelling to Maharashtra.
An FIR was registered against five people, including the warden of the monastery’s hostel, based on a complaint by an officer of the district child protection unit.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.
“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”
The girls are said to have approached ‘Odanadi Seva Samsthe’, a non-governmental organisation based in Mysuru, and shared during counselling the horrors of the alleged abuse they endured, following which the NGO approached the authorities and registered a case with the police. Later, the case was transferred to the Chitradurga Rural police station.
Reacting to the complaint in Chitradurga, Murugha Mutt advisory committee member NB Vishwanath said the charges against the pontiff were “far from the truth”. He also alleged that the mutt’s administrative officer SK Basavarajan, a former MLA, was behind the case.
Earlier, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa backed Shivamurthy Sharanaru and claimed that the charges were false. “It is a false charge. There is no truth in it and after the completion of the investigation, he will come out clean,” Yediyurappa said.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
