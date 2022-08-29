Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer

Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai addressing the media.(ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai addressing the media.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation.

"See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.

Also read: Chief pontiff of prominent mutt in Karnataka among 5 booked under POCSO Act

He further said that the police have been given full freedom and they are investigating it. The truth will come out.

A POCSO case was registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga in Karnataka reacting to which former state CM HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said, "This does not surprise me. There were several discussions about this 5-6 months ago. This issue should have been taken care of at the initial stage. It should not affect the religious sphere otherwise," he added.

The Murugha Mutt seer is alleged to have sexually harassed high school girls who were residing in a hostel run by the Mutt, according to the complaint.

Two girls ran away from the hostel and reached Cottonpet police station in Bangalore to file a complaint against the Murugha Mutt seer, as per the complaint.

According to sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga police as the incident happened there.

"After hearing about the plight of the two female students, an auto driver dropped them to the Odanad organization in Mysore," said Stalin, a member of the Odanad organization.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka pocso protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act basavaraj bommai crime crime against women crime news bengaluru + 6 more
karnataka pocso protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act basavaraj bommai crime crime against women crime news bengaluru + 5 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    Azad’s new party will fight for rights of J&K people, says his aide

    While different political leaders have started dubbing Ghulam Nabi Azad's proposed new party as an ally of the BJP in J&K like the Apni Party and the People's Conference, those close to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister say that the new party will be a secular one and fight for the rights of J&K people. His rivals claim the former J&K chief minister is working for the BJP.

  • AAP MLAs holds a protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena, at Vidhan sabha in New Delhi on Monday.&nbsp;

    AAP vs BJP in overnight protests at Delhi Assembly premises

    AAP and BJP legislators were holding overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.

  • Members of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association burn tyres as they stage a protest over various demands, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

    Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support

    Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.

  • Maximum rioting cases among the eight union territories were also registered in J&amp;K, the report said.

    J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report

    The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.

  • HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to relief camps in Sihunta of Chamba on Monday. (HT Photo)

    HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth 77 crore

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out