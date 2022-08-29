Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation.
"See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
Also read: Chief pontiff of prominent mutt in Karnataka among 5 booked under POCSO Act
He further said that the police have been given full freedom and they are investigating it. The truth will come out.
A POCSO case was registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga in Karnataka reacting to which former state CM HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said, "This does not surprise me. There were several discussions about this 5-6 months ago. This issue should have been taken care of at the initial stage. It should not affect the religious sphere otherwise," he added.
The Murugha Mutt seer is alleged to have sexually harassed high school girls who were residing in a hostel run by the Mutt, according to the complaint.
Two girls ran away from the hostel and reached Cottonpet police station in Bangalore to file a complaint against the Murugha Mutt seer, as per the complaint.
According to sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga police as the incident happened there.
"After hearing about the plight of the two female students, an auto driver dropped them to the Odanad organization in Mysore," said Stalin, a member of the Odanad organization.
-
Azad’s new party will fight for rights of J&K people, says his aide
While different political leaders have started dubbing Ghulam Nabi Azad's proposed new party as an ally of the BJP in J&K like the Apni Party and the People's Conference, those close to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister say that the new party will be a secular one and fight for the rights of J&K people. His rivals claim the former J&K chief minister is working for the BJP.
-
AAP vs BJP in overnight protests at Delhi Assembly premises
AAP and BJP legislators were holding overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.
-
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
-
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics