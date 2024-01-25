Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Santosh Lad said that he is happy about Jagadish Shetter's exit from the party. He said the party is not worried about such leaders as it is a 'two-door bus' where people can enter and exit whenever they want. ‘Congress is like two-door bus, anyone can..’: Karnataka minister on Shetter's exit

Speaking to reporters, Santosh said, "I am happy that he quit the party. Please ask him why he had to join Congress when the BJP denied his ticket to the assembly elections. He was respected here and now he says he wants to see Narendra Modi as PM for the third time."

He also said that the Congress party is not bothered about him. "You have to understand that the Congress party is like a two-door bus. People can enter and exit whenever they want. It's not going to bother the party," he added.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also said he was unaware of Shettar's decision to rejoin BJP. He said that he was given top posts in the Congress party even after losing assembly elections from the Hubbali-Dharwad Central constituency.

On Thursday afternoon, Jagadish Shetter reached the BJP headquarters where he was welcomed back to the party in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra.

Jagadish Shetter said, “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Because of some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions in the BJP. Karnataka BJP leaders and workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to return to the BJP. I am rejoining the party believing that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again.” ReplyForward