News / Cities / Bengaluru News / He backstabbed Congress: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar on Jagadish Shetter joining BJP

He backstabbed Congress: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar on Jagadish Shetter joining BJP

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 25, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Jagadish Shetter returns to BJP, says Narendra Modi should be PM again

After former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shetter rejoined BJP from the Congress on Thursday, DK Shivakumar slammed the senior leader and said he backstabbed the party. He also alleged that Shetter was against the BJP’s ideology till yesterday.

Also Read - Jagadish Shettar back in BJP, says Modi has to become PM again

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, “It is shocking for me. He told me yesterday that the Congress has reshaped his political career in Karnataka after BJP disowned him. He even said that the BJP is doing politics with Ram mandir in Ayodhya. Suddenly, he met them and fell for their promises.”

DK Shivakumar also claimed that the Congress party treated him with utmost respect. “We treated him with all the respect he deserved. He had other intentions and I do not know what Amit Shah offered him. Let him find his way as people watch everything,” DK Shivakumar added.

On Thursday afternoon, Jagadish Shetter reached the BJP headquarters where he was welcomed back to the party in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra.

Jagadish Shetter said, “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Because of some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions in the BJP. Karnataka BJP leaders and workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to return to the BJP. I am rejoining the party believing that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again.”

After serving as an MLA for close to three decades and in multiple key positions, Jagadish Shettar submitted his resignation to the BJP and joined the Congress in April last year. He contested from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency in the assembly elections and lost to the BJP.

However, the Congress offered him an MLC position after the assembly elections. Reports claim that Shetter was aiming for a Lok Sabha seat from the Congress, and he was denied a ticket by the grand old party. The senior BJP leaders approached him and made an offer to rejoin the BJP.

