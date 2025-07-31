Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dharmasthala mass burial case: Skeleton found at 6th site, first concrete evidence emerges

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 01:11 pm IST

Authorities confirmed the discovery and said the case continues to evolve. Further updates are awaited as forensic teams analyse the remains.

In a significant breakthrough in the Dharmasthala mass burial investigation, partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site. This marks the first location to yield tangible forensic evidence since the probe began.

Partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site of Dharmasthala.
Partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site of Dharmasthala.

Authorities confirmed the discovery and said the case continues to evolve. Further updates are awaited as forensic teams analyse the remains.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Dharmasthala mass burial case: Skeleton found at 6th site, first concrete evidence emerges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On