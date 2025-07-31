Dharmasthala mass burial case: Skeleton found at 6th site, first concrete evidence emerges

Authorities confirmed the discovery and said the case continues to evolve. Further updates are awaited as forensic teams analyse the remains.
In a significant breakthrough in the Dharmasthala mass burial investigation, partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site. This marks the first location to yield tangible forensic evidence since the probe began.
