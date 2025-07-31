Dharmasthala mass burial case: Skeleton found at 6th site, first concrete evidence emerges

In a significant breakthrough in the Dharmasthala mass burial investigation, partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site. This marks the first location to yield tangible forensic evidence since the probe began. Partial human skeletal remains have been recovered from a sixth suspected burial site of Dharmasthala.

Authorities confirmed the discovery and said the case continues to evolve. Further updates are awaited as forensic teams analyse the remains.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)