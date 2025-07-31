South Western Railway launches special trains between Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram to combat festive rush: Report

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a series of special express trains connecting Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru with Thiruvananthapuram North to accommodate the expected increase in travelers during the upcoming festive period, news agency PTI reported. The South Western Railway is all set for the upcoming festive rush (Source: unsplash.com)

As per the announcement made on Wednesday, the SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special, bearing train numbers 06523 and 06524, will complete six journeys in both directions. Train 06523 starts its run from SMVT Bengaluru at 7:25 pm every Monday between August 11 and September 15, reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 1:15 pm on Tuesdays.

For those returning, Train 06524 leaves Thiruvananthapuram North at 3:15 pm on Tuesdays from August 12 to September 16, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru by 8:30 am on Wednesdays.

Additionally, another set of services (Trains 06547 and 06548) will make three trips each way. Train 06547 departs SMVT Bengaluru at 7:25 pm on August 13, August 27, and September 3 (all Wednesdays) and gets to Thiruvananthapuram North at 1:15 pm the following day (Thursday).

In the opposite direction, Train 06548 begins at Thiruvananthapuram North at 3:15 pm on August 8, August 28, and September 4 (Thursdays), reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 8:30 am on Friday.

On their route, these special trains will stop at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Kollam, and Varkala Sivagiri, both ways.

Each service will be made up of 20 LHB coaches, the report said. The composition includes two coaches with AC 2-Tier compartments, 16 coaches with AC 3-Tier, and two luggage-brake vans fitted with generator cars, according to SWR.

(With inputs from PTI)