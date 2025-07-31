Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

South Western Railway launches special trains between Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram to combat festive rush: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 12:50 pm IST

The South Western Railway has launched special express trains from Bengaluru's SMVT to Thiruvananthapuram North to handle festive travel demand.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a series of special express trains connecting Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru with Thiruvananthapuram North to accommodate the expected increase in travelers during the upcoming festive period, news agency PTI reported.

The South Western Railway is all set for the upcoming festive rush (Source: unsplash.com)
The South Western Railway is all set for the upcoming festive rush (Source: unsplash.com)

ALSO READ | Woman gives birth to baby boy on railway platform at SMVT Bengaluru; Internet lauds RPF staff

As per the announcement made on Wednesday, the SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special, bearing train numbers 06523 and 06524, will complete six journeys in both directions. Train 06523 starts its run from SMVT Bengaluru at 7:25 pm every Monday between August 11 and September 15, reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 1:15 pm on Tuesdays.

ALSO READ | Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar sets deadline of December 1 to prepare for Greater Bengaluru Authority elections: Report

For those returning, Train 06524 leaves Thiruvananthapuram North at 3:15 pm on Tuesdays from August 12 to September 16, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru by 8:30 am on Wednesdays.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru plans 300 km of roads along stormwater drains to combat traffic: Report

Additionally, another set of services (Trains 06547 and 06548) will make three trips each way. Train 06547 departs SMVT Bengaluru at 7:25 pm on August 13, August 27, and September 3 (all Wednesdays) and gets to Thiruvananthapuram North at 1:15 pm the following day (Thursday).

In the opposite direction, Train 06548 begins at Thiruvananthapuram North at 3:15 pm on August 8, August 28, and September 4 (Thursdays), reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 8:30 am on Friday.

On their route, these special trains will stop at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Kollam, and Varkala Sivagiri, both ways.

Each service will be made up of 20 LHB coaches, the report said. The composition includes two coaches with AC 2-Tier compartments, 16 coaches with AC 3-Tier, and two luggage-brake vans fitted with generator cars, according to SWR.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / South Western Railway launches special trains between Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram to combat festive rush: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On