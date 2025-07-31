Woman gives birth to baby boy on railway platform at SMVT Bengaluru; Internet lauds RPF staff

A remarkable incident unfolded at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when a pregnant woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the railway platform with the assistance of fellow passengers and railway officials, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Bengaluru: Quick-thinking railway staff and supportive passengers stepped up to provide assistance in the delivery of the baby.(X)

The South Western Railway, RPF India, and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru division shared the heart warming incident on their official social media channels, lauding the timely and compassionate response by railway staff and other passengers.

The incident took place on July 30, when the woman, a passenger at the station, began experiencing intense labour pains. With no time to rush her to a hospital, a RPF constable identified as Amrutha quickly stepped in, helping deliver the baby right on the platform.

Female staff from the station, along with several supportive passengers, provided immediate care. Thanks to their prompt intervention, the baby boy was born healthy.

Once the initial care was administered, both mother and child were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. Officials have confirmed that both are in good health and doing well post-delivery. Social media was abuzz with praise for the brave and compassionate RPF constable, Amrutha.

In a separate incident, a baby girl was born on the SMVT Bengaluru-new Tinsukia superfast express at Jolarpet Station wherein a 28 year old woman from Assam delivered a baby girl on the train early on Tuesday morning.