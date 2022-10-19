Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Doha-bound flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru with critical passenger

Doha-bound flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru with critical passenger

Published on Oct 19, 2022 05:32 PM IST

The passenger was declared dead when rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A Doha-bound flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing at the Bengaluru Airport on Monday after a passenger onboard fell ill. The passenger was declared dead when rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru.

According to a Times of India report, the Qatar Airways flight, QR 845, had left from Kuala Lumpur for Doha with a flying time of seven hours and 40 minutes.

Three hours after the flight took off from Kuala Lumpur, the passenger underwent health complications inside the aircraft and the crew was alerted. Pilots of the flight then contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport for permission to land.

After the permission was granted, the flight landed in Bengaluru at 1.35pm on Monday. The medical team was ready at the airport and they brought down the passenger from the aircraft.

The passenger was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but he was declared dead. Details such as name, nationality and illness of the passenger are yet to be known. It is also reported that the flight took off for Doha a few hours later.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

