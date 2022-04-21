Driving from Bengaluru to Goa? Be ready to pay ₹10,000 fine, if without permit
Tourists from Karnataka were in for a shock as they were fined Rs. 10,262 upon entering Goa for a getaway on the long weekend of Good Friday. This was because they had not procured a special permit required to cross into Goan territory. Which is now mandatory
According to local media reports, around 40 taxis were stopped on their way to Goa and fined the penalty. Taxi drivers reportedly could not obtain the special permits as the State Transport Authority in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts were closed for the long weekend since Thursday for Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday. Moreover, Karnataka transport authorities do not have an online portal to procure special permits from.
According to the report, around 40 taxis were stopped at the Mollem checkpost in Goa since last Thursday. The special permit, which normally costs Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 can be bought at the RTO office at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru and other RTOs in other parts of the state.
Taxi drivers had reportedly left for Goa directly, hoping that they might be able to buy the permits at the check post. Many believed that such a service existed until recently. But reports said that issuing special permits to grant entry into Goa has been stopped since the beginning of the month.
The New Indian Express quoted M Ravi, the vice president of the Karnataka Tourism Forum, as saying that, neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have been issuing special permits online, however Karnataka is yet to adopt the method.
Unaware tourists are forced to layout big amounts of fines to go on with their planned vacations and penalties are imposed per vehicle. Reports also added that the fines become larger for bigger vehicles such as vans and tourist buses. Each van crossing the Goa border without a special permit would have to hand over Rs. 17,000, while tourist buses would have to cough up Rs. 25,000.
The report said that the transport department has already started issuing special permits to state vehicles online. But there is no connectivity at check-posts. An official from the department told media that the issue will be resolved. Currently, the State Transport authority is issuing special permits to enter Goa in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts.
