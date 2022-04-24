MBA grad who stole over 60 cars moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru
Satyendra Singh Shekhawat, an interstate car thief who had stolen over 60 cars was finally arrested and moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on a prisoner transit. Satyendra Singh Shekhawat, an MBA graduate who had eluded cops time and again was moved to Bengaluru to Hyderabad on a prisoner transit. He was arrested last month in Jaipur, his native place and brought to Bengaluru.
Reminiscent of the “Pontiac Bandit” Doug Judy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shekhawat not only stole five cars in Hyderabad but also taunted cops with messages like: “Catch me if you can.”
Shekhawat came under Telengana Police’s radar in January 2021 when he allegedly stole a Fortuner belonging to Kannada film producer Manjunath from a five-star hotel. He was identified on CCTV footage and a team from Banjara Hills in Hyderabad went to his house in Jaipur where they spoke to his father and wife.
Following that, Shekhawat contacted the cops, asking them not to harass his family and promised to surrender.
However, the car thief didn’t keep his word and instead sent taunting messages to the police. With the Banjara Hills police still looking for him, Shekhawat came back to Hyderabad and drove off with an Isuzu Pick Up truck belonging to a software engineer.
The father of one boy, Shekhawat is a habitual offender involved in car thefts since 2003 and has cases pending against him in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
Shekawat's wife was caught selling a stolen car in Telangana in August 2021, after which he reportedly challenged Telangana Police by sending them a WhatsApp text saying: “Catch me if you can.”
Among the items recovered from him include 20 four-wheelers, a two-wheeler, 20 manual keys, 13 smart keys, six mobile phones, an X-horse Dolphin key-cutting machine and other tools.
According to cops, he ran an elaborate operation which included purchasing car lock key frequency scanners, key programming devices and key cutting gadgets, all of which cost a few lakhs combined. He also prepared duplicate keys by scanning the key frequency and stole the cars. He is being questioned about his modus operandi.
Central Railway mega block today, local train services to be hit on these routes
Suburban rail services under Mumbai's Central Railway zone will be affected for several hours on Sunday as CR is scheduled to carry out a mega block for engineering and maintenance works. Various city-based railway zones, which oversee the operations of the Mumbai Local network, routinely carry out maintenance works under their respective jurisdictions; these are called 'blocks' and are routinely undertaken on Sundays.
Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. He was addressing the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to use technology and digitisation in judiciary in keeping with the changing times. Artificial Intelligence could be very handy in delivering judicious verdicts, he added.
Manipur media outlets decide to boycott news related to state govt, BJP
The media outlets in Manipur resolved to boycott news related to the state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the non-clearance of advertisement bills with effect from April 24 “till the pending bills are paid or an understanding has been entered with the parties concerned,” according to a joint statement by publishers and journalists' unions.
Soon, free ‘hobby hubs’ in all Delhi government schools
The directorate of education (DoE) on Wednesday invited online applications from NGOs and academies imparting training in these activities. The circular said that the organisations can only charge fee from private students, provided that they ensure at least 50% receiving training are from the government school concerned.
Few Covid patients in Delhi need critical care, oxygen: Doctors
Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said that over 90% of people being admitted to hospitals are either senior citizens, largely aged above 75, or those who have serious pre-existing medical conditions, such as cancer, tumours and lung and kidney problems.
