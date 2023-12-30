close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Five held for raping 15-year-old in Karnataka’s Kolar

Five held for raping 15-year-old in Karnataka’s Kolar

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Dec 30, 2023 08:18 AM IST

The incident came to light when the survivor complained of stomach ache. The girl was then taken to KGF hospital for treatment when the doctor confirmed that the girl was five months pregnant

At least five people were arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl over a period of one year in Kolar district, police said on Friday.

The accused ad the survivor lived in the same village and knew each other, police said. (Representational Image)
The accused ad the survivor lived in the same village and knew each other, police said. (Representational Image)

The incident came to light when the survivor complained of stomach ache. The girl was then taken to KGF hospital for treatment when the doctor confirmed that the girl was five months pregnant, police said.

The accused were identified as Nagaraj (24) Lavakumar (27) Naveen (23) Shabarish (28) and Suman (21), the police further said.

“The accused and the survivor knew each other from many years as they lived in the same village,” Bethamangala sub-inspector Narayana Swamy said. He said we have registered a case under Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) and further investigation is underway. The accused even threatened the girl if she disclosed the act to anyone. After the incident came to light, the accused tried to negotiate with the girl’s parents by paying money. The constable contacted the parents and filed a complaint. The accused was sent for medical examination and produced before the court, he added.

The police produced the survivor before the juvenile justice board and admitted her to KGF government hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The accused were produced before JMFC court in KGF which remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Border district of Kolar is known for child marriages and in the last eight months, 98 cases of child marriage were reported in the district. Followed by media reports, the district child protection unit launched an operation and registered FIRs every week.

