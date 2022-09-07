Bengaluru floods: Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport return to normal

As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.

However, all operations have returned to complete normalcy since Monday, a spokesperson of the airport told the agency.

Non-stop rain since Sunday brought nearly all daily life activities in the Karnataka capital to an absolute standstill with IT employees taking around five hours to get to work, while some took the tractor to their offices, as roads were inundated.

Low visibility and unfavourable weather conditions on Monday morning delayed as many as nine flights at KIA, while around six other flights were diverted to the Chennai airport, as per the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

These disruptions only occurred between early morning hours of 1am to 3am, while no international flights were affected.

“But from yesterday (Monday morning), it is all back to normal at the airport. There has been no disruption, no delays or diversion, whatsoever since Monday,” the spokesperson told PTI.

Reports said the area around the airport received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30am and 4 pm on Sunday, and 178.3 mm on Monday night.

Meanwhile, to tackle the havoc brought by the downpours in the rest of the city, Karnataka's IT and BT minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday called for a meeting with the heads of several software companies at 5pm in Vidhana Soudha to discuss the problems faced by them due to rain, as per a report by ANI.

Many employees returned back to working from home on Wednesday as commuting to work was nearly impossible in waterlogged areas. The minister assured that the state government was working to solve these issues, and said representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software, etc were expected to attend the meeting.

