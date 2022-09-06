Bengaluru floods: Blame game continues as city remains waterlogged | 10 updates

Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.