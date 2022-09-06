Bengaluru floods: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, pet evacuated on tractor
Many people were seen ferrying on tractors to different locations in the city and even pets are rescued from posh Marathahalli villas which are submerged in water.
For the second day straight day, most parts of Bengaluru have been inundated and people have been rescued to safer areas in the city. Many people were seen ferrying on tractors to different locations in the city and even pets are rescued from posh Marathahalli villas which are submerged in water. Edtech company Unacademy's CEO Gaurav Munjal took to social media and said his family along with his pet were evacuated from his inundated house. “Family and my Pet Albus have been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help.(Sic)” Munjal tweeted.
Along with the houses, the flood water reached parking places in many gated communities at Yemalur area. The visuals of luxury vehicles getting submerged in water have also gone viral on social media.
Not just the IT belt of Karnataka’s capital but even the Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. Many passengers who arrived at Bengaluru airport were seen taking tractors to reach the city as roads were completely flooded.
Meanwhile, no rain has been reported on Tuesday morning and moderate showers were received on Monday night at a few places in the city
