Bengaluru: Man floats in flood water, watchmen pull out unconscious body. Video
Heavy rain in Bengaluru: Videos and photos were circulated online from localities like Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road and other areas where vehicles were seen floating with residents having to manoeuvre through it.
Bengaluru rains: There are always a few good Samaritans who go out of their way to help the people in need, regardless of the obstacles they have to face on the way. A man, who nearly drowned in the floods caused by the torrential rainfall in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was pulled out of the water by such a man in the area, a video doing rounds online showed.
The video, shared by news agency ANI, was taken in Bengaluru's near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road. The rescuer traversed through knee deep water when he spotted a body floating. With the help of joint efforts of a few security guards, the man was pulled out of it in an unconscious state. The guards then carried him to a safe place.
Watch:
Several localities have been inundated in Bengaluru as heavy rains exposed the city's lack of proper planning, poor infrastructure, blocked drains and other issues. Many videos and photos were circulated online from localities like Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road and other areas where vehicles were seen floating with residents having to manoeuvre through it.
The city's key Outer Ring Road was badly affected again, even before recovering from the civic menace of the previous week's waterlogging. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.
"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started… My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.
Another local noted that this happens every year and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system.
Last week, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru that causes the severe inundation and waterlogging due to rains in the state. “For the past eight to 10 years, Bengaluru was completely neglected... The works executed were of substandard quality. Because of their poor work, we are suffering today,” Bommai had said.
Earlier in July, Karnataka chief minister Bommai had also sought financial assistance from the Centre due to heavy floods following rains in the state.
-
HRERA Gurugram gets two new members, to set up new benches
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Wednesday inducted two new members — completing the quorum of four members — to ensure faster disposal of complaints filed by homebuyers, said officials on Thursday. “The new members will help members of the previous bench in addressing more cases, reducing the time taken to resolve such matters,” said Hrera (Gurugram) chairman KK Khandelwal. While chartered accountant Sanjeev Kumar Arora, 62 has around four decades of experience as a practising CA.
-
Three Gurugram projects under scanner, DTCP recommends cancellation of licence
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the licences of three projects be cancelled for violation of norms. The three projects that are under DTCP's scanner include two affordable housing projects by Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Lmt and one affordable housing project by Savyasachi Developers. According to DTCP, despite repeated reminders the developers of these projects are not fulfilling licence norms, submitting replies or taking corrective measures.
-
Developers to pay for structural audit in Gurugram: DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said that the cost of the proposed structural audit has been fixed between ₹1.50-₹2 per square foot depending on the project area under inspection, and it will be paid by the developers. The opening meetings for this purpose will commence next week after the work order is released on Monday, said DTCP officials.
-
General transfer drive of teachers triggers protests in Nuh
Hundreds of students and parents on Wednesday protested outside of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Raniyala village in Nuh as no teachers were available to hold classes owing to their transfer to other schools. The parents alleged that 433 students are now forced to sit at home. Principal of the school, Alam Deen said that he has written to the district education officer in Panchkula but it didn't help.
-
Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots
Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics