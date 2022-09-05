Heavy rain in Bengaluru wreaks havoc as vehicles float on inundated roads

Bengaluru continued to face the wrath of the rain gods after the city was inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several localities of Bengaluru were flooded as heavy rain yet again exposed the susceptible city infrastructure. Vehicles in many localities like Marathahalli, outer Ring Road and other places were seen floating with residents having to find a way out for themselves. Traffic authorities posted advisories on social media to apprise people of the situation.

“Commuters please note… Before you venture out today expect slow moving traffic in lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job. Easing and regulating the traffic,” Kala Krishnaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), east division said on a message posted on his official Twitter account.

People took to social media to express their disappointment at the condition of the roads.

“Rain havoc everywhere. Stay home if you are able,” Whitefield Rising, a citizens advocacy group wrote on Twitter.

At least three localities in Bengaluru received over 125mm rain overnight.

Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and localities of Bengaluru North were completely flooded.

Localities near HAL also received over 125mm rain till the early morning hours.

Bengaluru city had an average of 131mm rains, according to data from the weather authorities.

Not only the city, but even the airport was affected due to the heavy downpour.

The entire parking bay of the Bengaluru International Airport was flooded with passengers and their families struggling to cross over to the departure gate.

“I request all the leaders and karyakartas to join the relief work in Mahadevapura assembly constituency as a few parts of the area have been flooded with water due to heavy rains in the past few days. Let us help people and ourselves and let us be cautious during the work,” Arvind Limbavalli, former minister and BJP legislator of Mahadevapura, one of the worst affected localities, said.

