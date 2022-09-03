WATCH: Karnataka's Shimsha river gives stunning view as water levels rise after rain
A Twitter video of the stunning Shimsha river after bouts of rain raised its volume and current is making the rounds on social media.
The Shimsha river in Karnataka looked as dangerous as beautiful in a recent video posted on Twitter after rain reportedly gave a boost to its water levels. Netizens marvelled at the picturesque river that was filled to the brim with water, much like all the other water bodies across the state.
Heavy rain along the coastal areas of Karnataka of late has led to the rise in water level of dams, reservoirs, rivers and lakes. The Shimsha river, one of the tributaries of the Cauvery, was no different.
It looked like a raging waterfall with a strong current.
“The raging Shimsha River,” a Twitter user called Ravi Keerthi Datta, who tracks rainfall and reservoir levels along the Cauvery basin, said and posted a stunning view of the river.
Also read: ‘This isn't Niagara...': Netizens react as Jog Falls reports rise in water level
The Shimsha river originates in the southern part of the Devarayanadurga hill in the Tumkur district, and flows for about 221 kilometres before joining the Cauvery. Many netizens were amazed at the volume of water and asked for the location of the place.
While this paints a beautiful picture as a result of rain, showers this monsoon have caused a ton of damage to life and property across the state, killing over 70 in just two months from June. While landslides and house collapses were a common sight in coastal districts, Bengaluru city grappled with sever waterlogging and inundation, which brought daily life activities to a standstill.
