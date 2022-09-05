Bengaluru rains LIVE: Over 30 apartment complexes inundated
Bengaluru rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru, leaving many areas inundated.
Bengaluru rains LIVE: Monsoon mayhem wreaked havoc in Bengaluru as heavy rains left several areas submerged. The downpour led to flooding in several areas, thereby exposing the city infrastructure. Commuters were forced to wade in waters on the roads which were submerged due to the rains.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: List of localities severely impacted
As heavy rains lash parts of Bengaluru, here are the list of localities severely affected by rains.
- Rainbow Drive and surrounding areas
- Spice Garden in Old Airport Rd
- Borewell Road DNA Apartments and Surrounding areas
- Forum Value mall and surrounding areas
- Thubrahalli Extension
- Munnekolala (PR layout, Shanthinikethan Colony
- Balagere Main Road and surrounding areas
-
Sep 05, 2022 11:32 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: Over 30 apartment complexes inundated
More than Apartment Complexes are still inundated with water and the basements have 1 feet or more water
-
Sep 05, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid
After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. Traffic police in these areas have advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary. Here are the roads you are advised to avoid.
-
Sep 05, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Bengaluru resident tweets video of airport entrance being waterlogged
A Bengaluru resident has shared video which shows the entrance of Bengaluru airport being submerged due to rain.
-
Sep 05, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out
Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Even before recovering from the civic menace from the previous week, the outer ring road is once again taking a hit with heavy waterlogging all over. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours. Read more