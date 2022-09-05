Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru rains LIVE: Over 30 apartment complexes inundated
Bengaluru rains LIVE: Over 30 apartment complexes inundated

Updated on Sep 05, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Bengaluru rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru, leaving many areas inundated.

Heavy traffic jam at Manyatha Tech Park in Bengaluru
Heavy traffic jam at Manyatha Tech Park in Bengaluru
ByHT News Desk
Bengaluru rains LIVE: Monsoon mayhem wreaked havoc in Bengaluru as heavy rains left several areas submerged. The downpour led to flooding in several areas, thereby exposing the city infrastructure. Commuters were forced to wade in waters on the roads which were submerged due to the rains. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    Bengaluru rains: List of localities severely impacted

    As heavy rains lash parts of Bengaluru, here are the list of localities severely affected by rains.

    - Rainbow Drive and surrounding areas

    - Spice Garden in Old Airport Rd

    - Borewell Road DNA Apartments and Surrounding areas

    - Forum Value mall and surrounding areas

    - Thubrahalli Extension

    - Munnekolala (PR layout, Shanthinikethan Colony

    - Balagere Main Road and surrounding areas

  • Sep 05, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    Bengaluru rains: Over 30 apartment complexes inundated

    More than Apartment Complexes are still inundated with water and the basements have 1 feet or more water

  • Sep 05, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid

    After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. Traffic police in these areas have advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary. Here are the roads you are advised to avoid.

  • Sep 05, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Bengaluru resident tweets video of airport entrance being waterlogged

    A Bengaluru resident has shared video which shows the entrance of Bengaluru airport being submerged due to rain.

  • Sep 05, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out

    Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Even before recovering from the civic menace from the previous week, the outer ring road is once again taking a hit with heavy waterlogging all over. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours. Read more

Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of 225 crore to IT cos due to rain

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

The IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.
The IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Traffic police in these areas have advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.

Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Here is a visual from Eco space area on Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road.(ANI)
Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Here is a visual from Eco space area on Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road.(ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Heavy rain in Bengaluru wreaks havoc as vehicles float on inundated roads

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Vehicles in many localities like Marathahalli, outer Ring Road and other places were seen floating with residents having to find a way out for themselves

The traffic authorities posted advisories on social media to apprise people of the situation. (File image)
The traffic authorities posted advisories on social media to apprise people of the situation. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent
Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:58 AM IST

On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.

The visuals show that the Outer Ring Road is submerged in water once again and in many areas, there is knee-deep water.(Screengrab of Twitter video. )
The visuals show that the Outer Ring Road is submerged in water once again and in many areas, there is knee-deep water.(Screengrab of Twitter video. )
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Karnataka govt to probe scams under previous Congress rule, says CT Ravi

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:51 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said that the Karnataka government would order an investigation into the "scams" that took place under the previous Congress rule in the state and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The Assembly election preparations were discussed in detail during the meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.
The Assembly election preparations were discussed in detail during the meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Day after 22-yr-old’s murder in Bagalkote, police say situation is peaceful

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The district borders Belagavi and Hubballi that were under heavy security around Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday.

The man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, said police. (Representational photo)
The man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, said police. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Drug bust in Goa: Two B’luru natives among five held

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Two Bengaluru residents among five were arrested in Goa for possession of narcotics in separate raids conducted in the wee hours of Sunday, said police.

In a joint raid conducted by Anjuna Police and the Anti Narcotics Cell, two Tanzanian women were arrested with 20gm charas, 0.04 gm LSD and 2gm cocaine, all worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 60,000 in the international market, the police said. (Representational photo)
In a joint raid conducted by Anjuna Police and the Anti Narcotics Cell, two Tanzanian women were arrested with 20gm charas, 0.04 gm LSD and 2gm cocaine, all worth 60,000 in the international market, the police said. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Panaji
ORRCA complains to Bommai over losses due to poor infra

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:01 AM IST

ORRCA represents all major IT and banking companies on the ORR stretch and estimates to have over a million professionals employed along the ORR between Central Silk Board and KR Puram corridor which measures about 17 kilometres.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:07 PM IST

AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls

AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, according to its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao.
AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, according to its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:00 PM IST

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Police have launched a hunt for the duo and started scanning CCTV footage in the area.
Police have launched a hunt for the duo and started scanning CCTV footage in the area.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami
225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:07 PM IST

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if traffic congestion remains the same. (File photo)&nbsp;
The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if traffic congestion remains the same. (File photo) 
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 09:53 AM IST

When a woman questioned him about the construction of a building, the MLA was seen threatening to jail her if she did not back off.

A woman Congress worker and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali engage in a war of words over land encroachment.(ANI)
A woman Congress worker and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali engage in a war of words over land encroachment.(ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre approves New Coastal Zone Management Plan in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 08:27 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for various works worth ₹3,800 crore at Goldfinch city and approved the New Coastal Zone Management Plan for Karnataka.

"The double engine governments are not only leading Karnataka but also India." said PM Modi.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
"The double engine governments are not only leading Karnataka but also India." said PM Modi. (ANI File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Karnataka's Shimsha river gives stunning view as water levels rise after rain

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 05:39 PM IST

A Twitter video of the stunning Shimsha river after bouts of rain raised its volume and current is making the rounds on social media.

The Shimsha, a tributary of the Cauvery, flowed with a newfound rage after rain filled it to the brim.(Screengrab of Twitter video)
The Shimsha, a tributary of the Cauvery, flowed with a newfound rage after rain filled it to the brim.(Screengrab of Twitter video)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
