Bengaluru: 23-year-old woman electrocuted as she tries to cross waterlogged road
A young woman has died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Monday as she tried to cross a waterlogged road.
Electrocution has claimed yet another life in Bengaluru, this time that of a 23-year-old woman who became a victim of waterlogging due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the city.
The victim has been identified as Akhila, who used to work in the administrative department of a school, according to news agency ANI.
Akhila was on her way back home from work at around 9:30 pm on Monday, when the tragic incident happened. She was trying to cross a waterlogged road in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on her scooty, when she skidded and grabbed a nearby electric pole for support to avoid falling. She came in contact with live current running along the pole and was electrocuted instantly.
Even though she was rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. Akhila's family has blamed Bengaluru's local civic and administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city's electricity managing board Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for negligence and ‘improper handling of the electricity and other systems’, ANI said.
The incident happened within the Whitefield police station limits but it is not yet clear if a case has been registered in this regard.
Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.
Bengaluru saw four cases of electrocution in just over a month in April - May. Summer showers claimed 21-year-old Vasant's life, who was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole, while a 22-year-old man called Kishore was electrocuted as he was walking on a footpath in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar. Two other men, aged 30 and 40, were also killed due to electrocution in that period.
Waterlogging and flooding in Bengaluru has put a stop to many daily life activities, causing damage to property and much more. Several bikers have been knocked down during their commute across the city due to flooding in roads since the start of the month.
