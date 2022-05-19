40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop; 4th case in just over 1 month
- A 40-year-old man working at a chicken shop in Doddaballapura was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a damaged wire from a cleaning machine on Wednesday.
In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. He reportedly came in contact with a damaged wire from the cleaning machine at the shop.
The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. Reports said he did not notice that the wire of the cleaning machine was damaged and got electrocuted instantly when he came in contact with it.
Police have reportedly registered a case in this regard. Further details are awaited. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru.
A 21-year-old man was killed on April 14 when he came in close contact with an electric pole, after which a 22-year-old man was electrocuted on April 26 when he touched a high-tension cable wire on a footpath in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar as he was returning from work.
Most recently, a 30-year-old man died of electrocution near the Hebbal bus stand on Saturday night after he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire illegally drawn by a private advertisement company to light up an advertisement panel at the bus shelter.
Complaints were filed by the kin of the deceased in the first two cases against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the electricity supplier and maintenance board of the city, alleging that the board's negligence had caused the fatal incidents.
-
SC sentences Sidhu to one-year jail in 1988 road rage case
The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year jail sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. Also read: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to a former Punjab Congress president, Sidhu. Friends took 65-year-old Gurnam Singh to the local Rajindra Hospital in a rickshaw.
-
Ladies, it’s party time again!
Put on your dancing shoes, it's girls night out! One such step is the revival of popular ladies night with free cocktails and shots to engaging entertainment on an otherwise dull weekday. Many newly opened eateries are also adopting the concept. Going beyond the traditional idea of ladies night, 1 Oak, has introduced offers every day of the week for female patrons.
-
Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here
Oil marketing companies in Bengaluru maintained the city's petrol prices at Rs. 111.09 per litre on Thursday for the seventh consecutive week. Petrol price in Delhi was at ₹105.41, while Chennai was at ₹110.85 per litre, while Mumbai and Kolkata had petrol prices of ₹120.51 and ₹115.12. Agra's petrol price stood at ₹105.03 per litre, and Ahmedabad's was at ₹105.08.
-
Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report to Varanasi court has 1,500 photos, videos
Vishal Singh, who was appointed special court commissioner by a Varanasi judge, on Thursday submitted his survey report of the Gyanvapi complex, people familiar with the development said. Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was removed from the position by the judge, submitted his two-page report on Wednesday. It was a huge effort, Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side said. Vishal Singh's report covers the the proceedings of the remaining three days, May 14, 15 and 16.
-
ASI shuts Aurangzeb's tomb in Maha for 5 days amid row over AIMIM leader's visit
Amid massive controversy in Maharashtra over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the state's Aurangabad, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the monument, announced on Thursday the monument was being closed for five days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics