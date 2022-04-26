Footpaths turn deadly: Bengaluru youth gets electrocuted
- A footpath in Bengaluru turned deadly for a 22-year-old man after he was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension cable wire as he was returning from work.
A 22-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted and died on the spot after he caught a live cable on a footpath in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening as he was returning from work.
Reports said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. when the deceased, identified as Kishore, a resident of Mattikere, was walking on a footpath near a park with his brother. He reportedly saw a wire hanging from a tree, which he caught and tried to pull out from where it was stuck, but he got electrocuted instantly and died.
Passers-by and onlookers immediately alerted the Sanjaynagar police station, after which, police rushed to the spot and found Kishore's body lying on the footpath, holding onto the wire. Reports added that the power department officials were asked to immediately cut the power supply in the area for some time, after which Kishore's bosy was taken for post-mortem procedures to M S Ramaiah hospital.
The deceased's family members have, according to reports, filed a complaint against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the electricity supplier and maintenance board of the city, and alleged that the board's negligence has caused the fatal incident. The family has also filed a complaint against an internet service provider in the matter.
This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks. In the first incident that happened earlier this month, 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole amid heavy summer rains in Bengaluru. A case was registered against BESCOM in this matter as well, but it is not clear if any progress has been achieved.
Less than a month before the alarming incident, the Karnataka High Court had summoned BESCOM's Managing Director to explain the inordinate delay in shifting power transformers from public footpaths. The direction came in the backdrop of the death of a father-daughter duo a few days ago after a faulty transformer burst and engulfed them in flames. Two BESCOM officials, who were held for the transformer blast, were however granted bail in the same day of their arrest.
In response to the tragic incident, JDS' Tanveer Ahmed was quoted as saying by a leading news channel that it is not an accidental death, but that it is murder. “Officials have not taken any measures to solve the problem of waterlogging and potholes,” he told.
-
Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly 'manipulated and fake' first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn't sign it.
-
Malaria elimination: Civic body to focus on five high-risk wards
Mumbai Two years after Mumbai's malaria elimination plan took a backseat due to the pandemic, officials have intensified the campaign with the civic body focusing on five high prevalence wards that continue to report more cases than the rest of the city. The state capital has been in the elimination phase since 2017 when the city's Annual Parasite Index went below one.
-
With air safety in mind, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited to act upon suggestions to protect water bodies
The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited that is developing Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has incorporated the Bombay Natural History Society's (BNHS) suggestion to protect the water bodies in the interest of air safety. BNHS has been appointed by CIDCO to do the periodic baseline survey of avian fauna and quarterly as well as annual reports placed on the CIDCO website.
-
Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared
The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared. The City and Industrial Development Corporation is targeting the end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun. The project is coming up on 2,268ha of land of which the actual airport would be built on 1,160 ha. The project is expected to cost ₹16,700Cr.
-
'It's against rules': Karnataka Education Minister on Bible row
After furore over Karnataka school asking students to carry the Bible, Karnataka Education minister called the decision by the school 'wrong'. BC Nagesh had said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies. Before that, he had also spoken about including the Gita in the syllabus. The Bible row follows other issue about hijab and halal meat in Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics