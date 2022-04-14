Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead
Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that Vasant, a fruit seller, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died without treatment.
A case of negligence has been registered at Chandralayut Police Station against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). However, the Bescom staff has denied accusations claiming there was a power cut in the area at the time of the incident.
In fact, the police inspection later in the evening found that the pushcart was attached to the electric pole but there was no cut electric wire hanging from it.
"By the time we reached the spot, Bescom workers had turned off the power supply. It was already dark, and we couldn't find the electric wire that was cut," a senior police officer was quoted by Deccan Herald.
According to BBMP, 12 trees were uprooted across the city as a result of wind speed. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tweeted helping numbers to provide help with water blockage and fallen trees
IMD has predicted overcast in the coming days with high chances of rain and thunderstorm.
-
How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed M. Tech or ME, BE, B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.
-
After brief detention, Congress leaders again demand Karnataka minister quit
Karnataka Congress leaders - detained Thursday morning during protests demanding minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death - protested again in front of the Vidhana Soudha to emphasise calls that he quit. The day's second protest came after senior Congress leaders, including state chief DK Shivakumar and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were released from detention. Police had stopped them marching on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence.
-
No ‘remote control’, Punjab CM says he sent officials to Kejriwal ‘for training’
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday rebutted the opposition's charge that his government was being “remote-controlled” by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it was his decision to send the officials to the national capital to meet the Delhi CM “for training”. The row over Kejriwal meeting Punjab officials in the absence of Mann in Delhi on Monday escalated with the opposition accusing him of interfering in the state's affairs.
-
Karnataka temple festival begins with recital of Quran as usual
Bengaluru: The Rathotsava or chariot festival began at Karnataka's Chennakeshava Temple with the traditional recital of the Quran even as Hindu groups sought the discontinuation of the ritual which they believe is against their religion. Twelfth-century Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana consecrated the temple to mark his victories in 1116 against the Cholas. He called it Vijaya Narayana, which remains a landmark in Karnataka and attracts millions of tourists and devotees from India and abroad.
-
Sand mining case: Channi says 'replied to ED queries, not asked to come again'
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday confirmed he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in the sand mining case. The Congress leader tweeted, "I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A Challan in this case has already been presented by ED in the Hon’ble court .The authorities have not asked me to come again."
