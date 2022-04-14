Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead

Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that Vasant, a fruit seller, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died without treatment.

A case of negligence has been registered at Chandralayut Police Station against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). However, the Bescom staff has denied accusations claiming there was a power cut in the area at the time of the incident.

In fact, the police inspection later in the evening found that the pushcart was attached to the electric pole but there was no cut electric wire hanging from it.

"By the time we reached the spot, Bescom workers had turned off the power supply. It was already dark, and we couldn't find the electric wire that was cut," a senior police officer was quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to BBMP, 12 trees were uprooted across the city as a result of wind speed. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tweeted helping numbers to provide help with water blockage and fallen trees

Many areas in Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall last evening. Please reach out to BBMP's control rooms incase of trees falls or any water blockage at road/junctions. Steps will be taken immediately to solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/sZIIbMYet6 — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) April 14, 2022

IMD has predicted overcast in the coming days with high chances of rain and thunderstorm.

