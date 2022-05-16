Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
bengaluru news

Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer

BJP’s former Member of the Legislative Council BJ Puttaswamy was appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday.
Earlier this month, Puttaswamy had taken ‘Brahmacharya’ (the vows of celibacy) and had acquired the ascetic name Poornanandapuri Swami.((via tv9kannada.com))
Published on May 16, 2022 01:58 PM IST
ByAswetha Anil

BJP’s former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday.

As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka. 

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, housing minister V Somanna, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and many other BJP leaders were present at the ceremony.

Puttaswamy said during the ceremony that, he now chose this way of life and renounced worldly pleasures because he did not have the desire for political power anymore and wanted to serve the Ganiga community for long.

Long-time loyalist of Yediyurappa

Puttaswamy was known to be very close to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was a minister in the Jagadish Shettar cabinet.

He has also served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. Before becoming an MLC, he was the President of Akhila Karnataka Ganigara Sangha.  

Earlier this month, Puttaswamy had taken ‘Brahmacharya’(the vows of celibacy) and had acquired the ascetic name Poornanandapuri Swami given by Jayendra Puri, the seer of Kailasa Ashrama Mahasamsthana Mutt, on May 5.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bs yediyurappa bengaluru bjp karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP